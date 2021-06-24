Locatelli not enough? Here’s Allegri dream midfield signing

Last season, Juve’s midfield had been highlighted as the major weakness point – even though the other departments were also less than perfect.

As the Bianconeri fans know by now, Manuel Locatelli is the primary target to enhance the struggling midfield, and he’s expected to eventually complete his move to Turin.

However, a question has been raised by la Gazzetta dello Sport. Would the Sassuolo man be enough to lift the entire department?

According to the Pink newspaper, Massimiliano Allegri is dreaming of signing one of two major stars.

The returning manager wishes to have either Paul Pogba back to Turin, or either longtime target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The report explains that the roads that lead to both men are complicated to say the least.

Although the Frenchman has been linked with an extraordinary exchange deal that would take Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United, the Englishmen’s valuation of the midfielder (50 millions) would make it hard for the Bianconeri.

On the other hand, the source believes that the walls surrounding the Serbian are longer as impregnable as they were in the past.

The 26-year-old was a major part of Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio, but the arrival of Maurizio Sarri could signal the beginning of a new cycle at the Italian capital.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito famously valued Milinkovic-Savic at 100 million euros, but his asking price may have dropped for 70 millions.

Moreover, la Gazzetta also mentions the likes of Houssem Aouar and Rodrigo De Paul, but it must be said, that all of these possible transfer targets seem to be far-fetched at the moment.

Juventus should focus on finalizing Locatelli’s transfer, before exploring other market opportunities.