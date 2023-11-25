Juventus has received a boost on the fitness front as Manuel Locatelli has progressed in his recovery from an injury ahead of their game against Inter Milan.

Locatelli missed representing Italy during the international break, and Juventus had hoped he would be fit for the match against Inter Milan.

However, the midfielder has stepped up his recovery in the last few hours, as reported by Football Italia, revealing that he partially joined the group training in the latest session.

This development is a significant boost for the Bianconeri, who have been keen to ensure his fitness.

While it remains unclear whether he will be passed fit for the match, it is certainly encouraging news that he participated in training partially.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium, and it is brilliant to hear that he could be fit.

However, we must be careful about using any player in that game and the club must prioritise fielding only players who have been passed fit to play the game.

If Locatelli is not in his best condition, we must go with other midfielders so we do not risk losing him for the longer term.