Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli admits his team’s first-half performance at the Renato Dall’Ara was shambolic.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing by two goals after 10 minutes, with Bologna running wild. Riccardo Calafiori completed his brace after the break to make it 3-0.

Paolo Montero’s men failed to forge any meaningful goal-scoring opportunities until the final minutes when they managed to pounce on their opponents’ defensive blunder to mount a stunning comeback.

Federico Chiesa, Arek Milik and Kenan Yildiz all scored to seal a 3-3 draw.

Nevertheless, Locatelli didn’t allow himself to get carried away by the memorable comeback, insisting that the team was dreadful for most of the match.

”I think it’s better to talk about the reaction because, in the first half, we delivered an unacceptable display,” admitted the 26-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“We can’t play like this. In the end, we rescued a draw because we believed in it.

“This season has been difficult for everyone but the facts speak for themselves. We won the Coppa Italia and qualified for the Champions League.

“Winning a trophy was a liberation, for Juve winning is important. So it was a significant step to start again.”

Locatelli also thanked his former coach Max Allegri for his contributions over the past three years.

“We thank Allegri because he has given us so much, we must cherish the happy moments.

“The rumors about Max have not influenced us because there are too many.

“You either love Juventus or you hate them. The others hate us and only we Juventus fans love the club.”

The Italian midfielder is hoping to play more progressive football next season.

“We have to play better next season, keep the ball more. Based on my characteristics, it’s important to have possession.

“This is not a criticism of anyone. When you never have the ball, you get angry at your teammates.”

Finally, Locatelli applauded Bologna coach Thiago Motta who has been heavily linked with the Juventus hot seat, while paying tribute to the late Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“I am passionate about football and we can congratulate Bologna and coach Thiago Motta. I also want to remember Mihajlović who laid the foundations for this team.”