Since the start of the season, Manuel Locatelli has been one of the most consistent performers at Juventus.

The 25-year-old has been gradually learning the craft of the deep-lying playmaker and is now beginning to excel in this role.

The former Sassuolo man has always thrived at shielding the backline while his ball distribution is immensely improving.

The Euro 2020 winner joined the club in 2021, completing a transfer from Sassuolo. The player’s contract runs until 2026, however, the Bianconeri are actively trying to push back the deadline.

In a recent interview, Locatelli made it clear that he and Juventus are both looking forward to renewing their collaboration. He’d like to put pen to paper as soon as possible.

“I hope that the renewal issue will be resolved as soon as possible. Both Juventus and I strongly desire it,” he told Sportitalia via ilBianconero.

As the source tells it, the former Milan man would like to become Juventus captain one day. Therefore, this contract would be a step in the right direction towards realizing this dream.

The report expects the imminent new contract to run until the summer of 2028.

The management has been very active on the renewal front in recent weeks. Federico Gatti has officially inked a new deal. However, this will only be the beginning.

In addition to Locatelli, several other Juventus pillars are currently negotiating contract extensions, including the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa.