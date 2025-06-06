Manuel Locatelli has spoken about his experience working under Igor Tudor at Juventus, as the Croatian manager appears increasingly likely to continue in the role. Tudor was appointed on a temporary basis in March, with Juventus initially intending to replace him during the summer. The club had been keen on a return for Antonio Conte, but those plans have since changed.

Juventus Forced to Rethink Coaching Plans

Juventus made efforts to bring in Conte from Napoli, yet the former manager has decided against returning to Turin. In addition to missing out on Conte, the club has seen other managerial targets fall through. As a result, they now find themselves in a position where confirming Tudor, at least for the Club World Cup, is the most viable option. There is also a growing possibility that Tudor will remain in charge for the upcoming season.

This role presents a unique opportunity for Tudor, who is aware of the importance of delivering results at such a high-profile club. His familiarity with the club and commitment to making a positive impact could help him secure the position on a long-term basis. He is expected to use the coming months to shape his squad and implement his ideas ahead of the new campaign.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Locatelli Praises Tudor’s Influence

Manuel Locatelli, one of the club’s standout performers under Tudor, has seen his own form improve significantly, earning him a return to the Italy national team. Speaking about his manager, Locatelli shared his thoughts via Calciomercato: “In my opinion, he is very good, he introduced himself intelligently seeking dialogue, he is a good person like the members of his staff and he knows Juve well. His ability, in addition to the game, is the way he communicates, the ability to convey what he feels: when he introduced himself he told us that we would reach the Champions League. He never had any doubts”.

Locatelli’s remarks highlight Tudor’s strength in communication and motivation, qualities that have made a difference within the dressing room. As Juventus look ahead to the Club World Cup and a new season, there will be increased expectation for Tudor to mould a competitive side capable of achieving consistent results. With more time and the support of key players, the manager may well take full command of the role and guide the team to a more successful campaign.