Locatelli or Pjanic? Report reveals how Juventus can land them both

Throughout his lone campaign as a Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has struggled to deploy any of the players at his disposal in the Regista role – which was coincidently his own playing position.

However, the returning Massimiliano Allegri might be provided with not just one player in his role, but perhaps two.

According to Calciomercato, both Manuel Locatelli and Miralem Pjanic could land in Turin this summer, but under certain conditions.

The Sassuolo star is obviously the management’s first choice, but the two clubs are yet to agree on the right formula.

Whilst the Neroverdi are asking for 40 million euros – and would prefer a cash only operation – the Bianconeri are trying to include some of their players in an exchange deal.

Nicolo Rovella’s contract was purchased from Genoa last January, and the Old Lady could call him back from his loan earlier than expected in order to add him to the Locatelli package.

Nonetheless, the youngster’s value could be too high to be added in such a deal, and he might instead be sent on loan towards Sassuolo.

However, Juventus have another card up their sleeve. In 2019, the Bianconeri helped the Neroverdi in sealing a deal for Hamed Traoré from Empoli, and they maintain the right to purchase him for 18 millions.

Therefore, the Old Lady would be willing to renounce this right in order to get an advantage in their pursuit of Locatelli.

As for Pjanic, Allegri would be hoping to reunite with his former pupil, and the club will try to fulfill his wish by sealing his signature on loan from Barcelona.

Thus, the key to secure the signings of both midfielders is to reach financially convenient agreements with their clubs.

However, if Juventus find themselves forced to invest their money on their two targets, then only of them would be expected to arrive.