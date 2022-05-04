Locatelli pens an open message after his return to training

Manuel Locatelli has revealed how he feels after returning to training with Juventus ahead of their final matches of the season.

The midfielder has been out of action for around a month after injuring his knee in early April.

He has been working hard to get back to full fitness since then, he has now returned in time to help Juventus.

The Bianconeri have secured a place in next season’s Champions League in his absence and they would be keen to win the Italian Cup later this month as well.

Locatelli has had an indifferent first season at the club after his exploits for Italy at Euro 2020.

However, he remains a key player for Max Allegri and he would return to the starting XI when he becomes fit again.

After returning to training, he posted an image of himself on Instagram with the caption: “They taught me that obstacles in life and work are meant to be overcome.

“Heart. Work. Passion.”

“Until the end”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Locatelli back to fitness after his injury because they have missed him.

Our midfield has been struggling in this campaign, but he is among the better performers.

We also expect him to do much better in the next campaign, as he gets used to playing under Max Allegri even more.