Manuel Locatelli has predicted the clubs that can challenge for the Serie A title this season and admits that Juventus cannot shy away from the competition.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Bianconeri this term and appears to be in good form.

He is now one of the trusted starters and has enjoyed working under Thiago Motta.

Juventus is in a rebuilding phase, but they spent significantly on new players in the summer, so fans expect them to compete for titles.

Inter Milan made a few changes to their squad and are considered by many to be the favourites to win the title.

However, Locatelli acknowledges that Juventus cannot hide from the challenge and are among the teams expected to compete.

The midfielder told Tuttosport:

“I believe that Inter remain the favourites, they are the most complete. But there are many good teams, like Milan, who had a great Derby. Napoli and we (Juventus) also are a great team, we must not hide. But let’s take things one step at a time.”

Juve FC Says

We may have made serious changes to our squad, but we remain one of the top clubs in the land and have to always challenge for the title.

Our players know this, and we expect to be in the race to win the Scudetto until the end of the term.