Locatelli, Ramsey or Tardelli: Who earned the quickest booking at Juventus?

While Juventus managed to collect three points at the Stadio Picco on Sunday, Manuel Locatelli had started the match against Spezia in a bewildered fashion.

The former Sassuolo midfielder lost possession immediately after the first kickoff before committing a silly foul which earned him a booking after just 19 seconds.

To make matters even worse for the Euro 2020 winner, this was his fifth domestic booking of the season, so he’ll now serve a one-match ban, ruling him out of next week’s Derby della Mole against Torino.

The Italian eventually regained his composure and saved face with an improved second half performance, but his early blunder remains one for the history books.

According to ilBianconero, Locatelli’s incredibly swift booking was even faster than Aaron Ramsey’s yellow card against Udinese in 2020.

During that occasion, the Welshman’s name entered the referee’s notebook 20 seconds after the start of the match.

Nonetheless, neither man came close to the all-time Juventus record set by the legendary Marco Tardelli.

The 1982 World Cup hero somehow managed to earn a yellow card after three seconds in a clash against Milan back in 1978. So it’s safe to safe that his record shall remain intact for a very long time.

Those were the days!