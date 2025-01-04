Manuel Locatelli found himself at fault for one of AC Milan’s goals as they knocked Juventus out of the Super Cup last night, a result that left many fans and analysts disappointed. Juventus were expected to at least reach the final, given their strong start to the match, but after the first 60 minutes, things began to unravel. The Bianconeri, who had shown promise in the early stages, failed to maintain their momentum and were eventually eliminated, with Locatelli’s mistake proving to be one of the crucial turning points.

Locatelli has been considered one of the leaders of the current Juventus squad, and he is the favourite to take over the captain’s armband when Danilo eventually leaves the club. His performances throughout the season have generally been impressive, and he has often been commended for his contributions in midfield. However, this mistake against Milan, where he misjudged the situation leading to a crucial goal, highlighted that even the most reliable players can have off days.

The current Juventus team has struggled with consistency this season, particularly in situations where they have been in winning positions but have failed to see games out. Fans have questioned whether the squad possesses the mentality and desire to consistently win, especially in high-pressure moments. Locatelli was not immune to such criticism, but he responded to the concerns with maturity and responsibility. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he stated: “I have to analyse the game, you have to show your face when someone makes a mistake. I think everyone’s goal is to win, I think the coach spoke of obsession but it’s something that must be sought every day at Continassa. It’s something that is always there at Juve and an objective that we give ourselves, it’s the basis of our work.”

Locatelli’s mistake, while costly, should not overshadow his generally excellent performances this season. He has been one of Juventus’ standout players, and it is unfortunate that his error occurred at such a critical time. Despite this, he remains an important part of the team, and his leadership qualities will likely be key moving forward.

Now, Juventus must focus on putting this loss behind them and returning to winning ways. The team will need to learn from their mistakes and address the issues that have surfaced in recent matches if they are to mount a successful challenge in the remainder of the season. As Locatelli rightly pointed out, the pursuit of victory must be a daily objective, and it is something Juventus must strive for consistently.