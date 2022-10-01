Locatelli rejected a move to Premier League giants in the summer

Manuel Locatelli was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal before he moved to Juventus.

The Gunners had watched him at Euro 2020 and concluded he fits their style of play.

They pushed to sign him from Sassuolo, but his mind was only thinking about a move to Juventus.

The midfielder eventually got his dream transfer, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from England circling.

Recent reports insist Arsenal remains keen on him, but another club tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

A report on Calciomercato reveals before they negotiated the transfer of Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United enquired about the Azzurri star.

However, he turned them down immediately because he wants to keep wearing black and white.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not had the most pleasing of times as a Juventus player, but he remains one of the best players in our squad.

It is only a matter of time before he hits his best form and he is showing good commitment by rejecting the approach of these clubs.

We need him to show the form we watched at Euro 2020 consistently.

If he doesn’t do that, when Paul Pogba becomes available to play, he might lose his first-team spot.