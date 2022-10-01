locatelli
Transfer News

Locatelli rejected a move to Premier League giants in the summer

October 1, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Manuel Locatelli was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal before he moved to Juventus.

The Gunners had watched him at Euro 2020 and concluded he fits their style of play.

They pushed to sign him from Sassuolo, but his mind was only thinking about a move to Juventus.

The midfielder eventually got his dream transfer, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from England circling.

Recent reports insist Arsenal remains keen on him, but another club tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

A report on Calciomercato reveals before they negotiated the transfer of Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United enquired about the Azzurri star.

However, he turned them down immediately because he wants to keep wearing black and white.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not had the most pleasing of times as a Juventus player, but he remains one of the best players in our squad.

It is only a matter of time before he hits his best form and he is showing good commitment by rejecting the approach of these clubs.

We need him to show the form we watched at Euro 2020 consistently.

If he doesn’t do that, when Paul Pogba becomes available to play, he might lose his first-team spot.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Depay

Barcelona change their minds on losing a Juventus target

October 1, 2022
Ramy Bensebaini

Non-EU status for player could scupper Juventus move

October 1, 2022
The break didn't bring a coaching change but facilitated multiple returns from injury, and Juventus will try to exploit them versus Bologna.

What defensive shape will Juventus play against Bologna?

October 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.