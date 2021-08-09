Locatelli replacement ready to undergo medical to join Sassuolo

Juventus has been given a boost in their bid to sign Manuel Locatelli in this transfer window, but they are still struggling to close out the signature of the midfielder.

Sassuolo has accepted that the midfielder is leaving and wants to join no other club but Juventus.

They are continuing to negotiate with the Bianconeri and Calciomercato says they have already signed a replacement for the Euro 2020 winner.

The report says they have reached an agreement with Gremio over signing Olympic gold medalist, Matheus Henrique.

He would join them as a replacement for Locatelli, but the Green and Blacks also know that they have a jewel on their hands and they are looking to earn a good deal from Juve.

Juve wants him on a two-year loan deal with a conditional obligation to make the move permanent.

However, Sassuolo wants a more guaranteed payment and they are ready to dig their heels to sign him.

Now that they have signed a replacement for him, the ball is in Juve’s court to make the right offer and take their man.

The midfielder has returned for preseason and he wouldn’t be happy that his future is yet to be sorted out by both clubs until now.