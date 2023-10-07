Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli will play his 100th game for the club when they face Torino in the league this weekend.

The midfielder has come a long way since he moved to the club from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021.

At the time, he was one of the best midfielders in Serie A, and Juventus fought off competition from Arsenal to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents since that time and Locatelli is eager to win trophies with the club.

He has had good and bad games in their black and white shirt. When asked about his best and worst game, the midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The best was the comeback win against Roma in 2022.

“It seemed we had lost it. I scored in that game too and it was important for self-confidence. The worst was the Coppa Italia Final loss against Inter. I didn’t give my best and I am still sorry about that.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been a good player for us, even though we want more from him and every other player on the team.

We expect him to keep improving, so time will tell if he can lead our midfield to success or if we have to spend money on new players.