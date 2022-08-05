Locatelli reveals what Juventus wants to do more in matches this season

Manuel Locatelli has opened up on Juventus’ preparation for the new season, and he reveals they are working on dominating the ball more.

The Bianconeri have a pragmatic approach under Max Allegri, and it sometimes makes them rely on counter-attacks.

This means their opponents enjoy the bulk of possession while they sit back, soak up the pressure and hit them on the break.

They experimented with more exciting tactics under Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, but both managers lasted only for one season.

The Bianconeri brought Allegri back last season, and we expect him to lead them back to winning trophies, but his style of play is direct and focused on results.

Locatelli has now revealed that they are working on keeping the ball more.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We are trying to dominate the games more, we need to have more ball possession.”

Juve FC Says

As a big club, we need to dominate in all of our matches. Although we won some, we struggled to maintain possession in games last season.

Even against smaller opponents, we defended more, which is not something to be proud of.

If the players can master keeping possession more, we could end this season with many trophies.