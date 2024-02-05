Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli laments his team’s display and overall approach to the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

The Bianconeri needed to avoid defeat against their arch-rivals to remain within striking distance in the Scudetto chase.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri dominated the action at San Siro and eventually found the breakthrough courtesy of Federico Gatti’s own goal.

For his part, Locatelli struggled in his personal duel against Hakan Calhanoglu who orchestrated the play for the home side.

The former Sassuolo man admits that his team adopted a too-cautious approach that saw him sitting too deep, thus giving their opponents the initiative.