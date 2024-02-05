Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli laments his team’s display and overall approach to the Derby d’Italia against Inter.
The Bianconeri needed to avoid defeat against their arch-rivals to remain within striking distance in the Scudetto chase.
Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri dominated the action at San Siro and eventually found the breakthrough courtesy of Federico Gatti’s own goal.
For his part, Locatelli struggled in his personal duel against Hakan Calhanoglu who orchestrated the play for the home side.
The former Sassuolo man admits that his team adopted a too-cautious approach that saw him sitting too deep, thus giving their opponents the initiative.
“We definitely were at fault with the goal. We’ll look at it again this week,” said Locatelli in his post-match interview via the club’s official website.
“But we have to focus on our growth path and get a result again in the next match against Udinese.
“In the first half, we sat too deep and Inter moved the ball very well. We will have to review that too, but we have room for growth and we know we will continue to have our spirit of playing well, together.”
The Italy international expressed his disappointment with the final result, but urged the team to learn from their mistakes and return stronger.
“After a match like this, you always feel sad. We must improve our decision-making in the match, but I am convinced of the value of this group.
“The season is still long and we must continue on our path.”
Juventus now find themselves four points adrift from the top, while Inter have an extra match in hand.
