Locatelli says this one attribute is what makes Juventus unique

Manuel Locatelli made a huge step up when he moved from Sassuolo to Juventus in the last summer transfer window.

The midfielder had been formed at AC Milan and broke through at Sassuolo.

After a stunning Euro 2020 campaign with the Italian national team, Juve signed him from the Black and Greens.

He is now a key player at the club and has been trusted as a starter since he made the move to Turin.

The midfielder is preparing to help Juventus beat Villarreal in the Champions League tonight and spoke about the mentally he met at the club in a press conference.

Coming from a much smaller team, he admits he was stunned by the mentality at Juve when he first joined the club and described it as being unique.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “We have made great steps forward as a group, we are very well together and we have united a lot. We had some initial difficulties, but now there is a different air and we have grown a lot and we are very happy with that. I was struck by the mentality of this company. It’s something that gets inside you the moment you arrive at Juventus, it’s a unique mentality.”

Juve FC Says

The difference between a big club and a smaller one is sometimes the mindset that both of them have.

Juve has been competing for the biggest trophies for years and that requires thinking differently from clubs jostling for a place in the Europa Conference League or inside the top ten.

The midfielder needs to be commended for not feeling intimidated and winning a place for himself in our midfield despite the competition he met at the club.