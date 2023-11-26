While Juventus have yet to release the matchday squad for tonight’s much-anticipated clash against Inter, we can expect Manuel Locatelli to make the cut.

The 25-year-old fractured a rib in his last outing against Bologna, ruling him out of Italy’s last two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

But while many had expected the former Sassuolo man to skip this weekend’s showdown, the player’s sheer determination may have prevailed in the end.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Locatelli has made a speedy recovery and will be able to play thanks to a protective shield.

The Italian has been training with the squad in the last three days, hellbent on winning his race against time.

As the source tells it, the player’s recovery caught everyone by surprise, including his coach Max Allegri.

Therefore, the 56-year-old will now have to decide whether to deploy the Euro 2020 from the get-go or leave him on the bench until the second half. In the latter case, Adrien Rabiot would operate as a Regista.

Nevertheless, Allegri is well aware of Locatelli’s great importance to the case. The Milan youth product is the one who pulls strings in the middle of the park. Therefore, his absence would leave a major gap at the heart of the lineup.

On the contrary, Locatelli’s return would serve as a boost from a technical, tactical and even psychological standpoint.

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, Allegri will have to make up his mind shortly before the pre-match tactical meeting.