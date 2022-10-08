Locatelli, Szczesny and the most interesting numbers leading to Milan-Juve

Later today, all eyes will be on the San Siro Stadium which will host the biggest clash of the Serie A weekend.

Prior to the encounter against Milan, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the contest.

The Bianconeri have the upper hand in recent years, winning six of their nine away encounters against the Rossoneri while outscoring their foes 14 to seven.

The last time the Diavolo emerged victorious against the the Old Lady in the first meeting of the season was in October 2016, courtesy to a wonder strike from a teenager with the name of Manuel Locatelli.

Last season, the two sides drew on both occasions. Only twice in history did the two rivals share the spoils on three or more matches in a row (between 1972 and 1973 and then between 1938 and 1939).

Juve’s Serbian duo has been decisive lately, directly contributing in eight of the club’s last 12 goals. Dusan Vlahovic scored five while Filip Kostic has two assists and a goal to his name (with Vlahovic on the assist).

Adrien Rabiot scored his first ever Serie A goal against Milan, and in a memorable fashion. The Frenchman has been Max Allegri’s lucky charm this season. Juventus have only conceded one league goal with him on the pitch, winning 50% of their matches and never conceding defeat.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny has more penalty saves against Milan than any other Serie A side (3 from 9), two coming during his time at Juventus – against Franck Kessié and Gonzalo Higuain.