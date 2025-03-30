Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli paid a swift tribute to his former manager Thiago Motta, but insists the club turned the page with the arrival of Igor Tudor.
The Croatian manager is no stranger to the Bianconeri, having already spent the bulk of his playing career serving the club’s cause, and also served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign.
Nevertheless, the 46-year-old made his managerial bow on Saturday after replacing the sacked Motta a week ago.
Luckily for Tudor, he managed to mark the occasion with a slim yet vital victory over Genoa at the Allianz Stadium. Kenan Yildiz produced a moment of magic which proved to be the solitary difference between the two teams, but fans and observers noted several improvements in the team’s approach.
After the contest, Locatelli tackled the whole situation, beginning by thanking Motta for everything he offered to the team, while revealing how Tudor’s arrival brought a sense of enthusiasm to the club.
“We have to concentrate and look ahead. The former coach should be thanked because he gave his all, but now a new chapter begins and we must be ready to give everything,” said the Juventus skipper in his post-match interview, as published by the club’s official website.
“Tudor brought energy and asked us to give everything for the shirt, and we must respond with hard work. We are a strong group with very talented youngsters who have to learn what it means to wear this shirt. I believe that, with the right commitment, we can achieve great results.”
It should be noted that Samuel Mbangula was the only Juventus player to pay tribute to Motta upon his dismissal with a message on social media, so perhaps Locatelli and company were looking to rectify the situation, albeit with late, half-hearted gestures.
