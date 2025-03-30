Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli paid a swift tribute to his former manager Thiago Motta, but insists the club turned the page with the arrival of Igor Tudor.

The Croatian manager is no stranger to the Bianconeri, having already spent the bulk of his playing career serving the club’s cause, and also served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old made his managerial bow on Saturday after replacing the sacked Motta a week ago.

Luckily for Tudor, he managed to mark the occasion with a slim yet vital victory over Genoa at the Allianz Stadium. Kenan Yildiz produced a moment of magic which proved to be the solitary difference between the two teams, but fans and observers noted several improvements in the team’s approach.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

After the contest, Locatelli tackled the whole situation, beginning by thanking Motta for everything he offered to the team, while revealing how Tudor’s arrival brought a sense of enthusiasm to the club.