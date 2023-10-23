On Sunday evening, Juventus emerged victorious at the San Siro as Manuel Locatelli returned to haunt his former club Milan.

The Bianconeri played with an extra man for the entire second half as Malick Thiaw brought down Moise Kean while being the last defender.

Locatelli’s deflected shot in the second half proved to be the solitary goal of the evening.

Therefore, the 25-year-old received the plaudits with most sources picking him as the man of the match.

The major news outlets in Italian football gave the former Sassuolo man a grade between 7 and 7.5/10.

Moreover, Gleison Bremer and Wojciech Szczesny also earned high notes (7/10) for their prowess at the back. The latter made a crucial fingertip save to deny Olivier Giroud in the first half.

On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik was less convincing as he hardly made himself noticed upfront. He received a grade of 5.5/10.

So here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport – Szczesny (7), Gatti (6), Bremer (6,5), Rugani (6), Weah (6,5), Mckennie (5,5), Locatelli (7), Rabiot (6,5), Kostic (6,5), Milik (6), Kean (6,5), Cambiaso (6,5), Vlahovic (6), Allegri (7)

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny (7), Gatti (6,5), Bremer (7), Rugani (6,5), Weah (6,5), Mckennie (6), Locatelli (7), Rabiot (6,5), Kostic (6), Milik (5,5), Kean (6,5), Cambiaso (6), Vlahovic (6), Allegri (6,5)

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny (7), Gatti (5,5), Bremer (6,5), Rugani (6), Weah (6,5), Mckennie (6,5), Locatelli (7,5), Rabiot (7), Kostic (6), Milik (5,5), Kean (6,5), Cambiaso (6), Vlahovic (6), Huijsen (6), Allegri (7)