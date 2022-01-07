Locatelli urges everyone to get vaccinated as more Serie A matches risk postponement

Manuel Locatelli has urged everyone to get vaccinated after four Serie A matches were postponed on the return of football this week.

A number of players returned positive tests for Covid-19 after the Christmas break.

It saw matches get called off and Locatelli says it is a situation that is being forced on everyone.

He then urges all individuals to play their part in tackling the issue head-on by getting the vaccine.

The Juventus midfielder told DAZN via Football Italia: “It’s a difficult situation for everyone, we must all follow the rules, get our vaccines and keep going.”

Juve FC Says

If the covid outbreak continues and remains severe, Serie A could possibly be suspended once again.

Fans who have been starved of football action for a very long time would not want that.

That is why most of us support the competition’s stance in making it mandatory for players to get the vaccine or stop playing in it.

Meanwhile, Juve should also focus on their performances on the pitch after their 1-1 draw against Napoli.

It is not the ideal way to start 2022 and the next match against AS Roma would be another tough game.

If we don’t beat Jose Mourinho’s side, we might not be in good shape for the Super Cup match against Inter Milan next week.