On Sunday night, Juventus took full advantage of their numerical superiority to secure a 1-0 win over Milan away from home. The Bianconeri are now only two points behind league leaders Inter.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the San Siro affair.

First, we begin with the man of the hour, Manuel Locatelli. The midfielder scored exactly seven years following his stunner against Gianluigi Buffon.

Thus, he became the first player to score for both clubs in this fixture before reaching the age of 26.

On another note, the Old Lady has now won against Milan without conceding a goal for the first time since November 2019. That encounter also ended 1-0.

Yesterday’s clean sheet was Juve’s fourth in a row. The Bianconeri now have the highest number of shutouts among Serie A clubs in 2023 (16). Only Barcelona have produced more clean sheets amongst Europe’s Top Five leagues this year.

For the first time in the three-points-per-win era (beginning in 1994/95), four American players started a Serie A fixture. Weston McKennie and Timothy were in Max Allegri’s starting formation, while Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah were on the opposite side.

Speaking of Tim Weah, he played a Milan-Juventus encounter 23 years, 11 months and a day following his father George’s last participation in this fixture back in November 1999. This was the Liberian legend’s final appearance in a Serie A contest.