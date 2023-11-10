“Tomorrow the captain will be Manuel Locatelli. He’s fresh from his contract renewal, so this will be a nice reward for him to wear the armband.

“Wojciech Szczesny will be in goal regularly because having just one game per week, on average, you don’t have to think too much about turnovers in the goalkeeping department.”

While some suggested that Dean Huijsen could start tomorrow, Allegri revealed that Federico Gatti will maintain his place at the back despite risking a ban.

“Federico Gatti is one card away from a ban, but he will play because we can’t afford to look ahead to the next matches.

“The one that matters to him now is the one against Cagliari.

“In place of Adrien Rabiot we have several midfielders available, I will have the opportunity to choose.

“In attack, everyone is healthy and that’s the most important aspect. Whoever starts from the beginning will be able to make an impact and the same goes for whoever comes in during the game.

The Bianconeri boss provided some updates on the conditions of his injured players. While he expects to have Alex Sandro and Timothy back for the Inter clash, Danilo could be set for an additional period on the sidelines.

“After the break, Alex Sandro will certainly return and most likely Timothy Weah too.

“Danilo, on the other hand, probably won’t be there again against Inter. His lesion is small, but deep. You always have to be careful in these situations.”

Finally, Allegri spoke about his affection for Cagliari having spent five memorable years in Sardinia between his playing days and managerial career.