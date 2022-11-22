Locatelli’s agent discusses his performances at Juventus

The agent of Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Stefano Castelnuovo, has discussed his client’s career at Juventus after the midfielder recovered from a slow start to become one of the key men for them.

Juve splashed the cash to sign him from Sassuolo on an initial loan deal at the start of last season.

He had been one of Italy’s best players at Euro 2020 and deserved to play for one of the country’s top sides.

Arsenal pushed hard to sign him, but he wanted to wear black and white, which helped Juve win the race for his signature.

He has been an important member of Max Allegri’s squad, but Castelnuovo reveals his best position.

He tells Tuttosport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It took a while to get to the top, but now you see its potential.

“He performs better in a two-man midfield, but he has shown that he knows how to be useful to the team even with three players. And he is a boy who knows how to make himself available to the needs and requests of the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of our best players and deserves all the recognition he is getting now.

However, we expected more from him when he first joined and he has to know we think he can do better.

As he gets used to what is demanded from him at the club, we expect him to improve further.