Locatelli’s agent drops Juventus transfer hint

Manuel Locatelli is one midfielder that has interested Juventus for some time now, and his agent has just confirmed that the Bianconeri did look to sign him in the summer.

He also expects them to make a move for him again at the end of the season.

The former Milan man has developed himself into one of the finest in Italy and, as is customary, Juventus will want to sign him before another top Italian side snaps him up.

His agent, Stefano Castelnuovo was giving an interview on Tuttosport ahead of Juve’s match against the Black and Green, and he said that the midfielder idolized Andrea Pirlo when he was growing up.

He then revealed that the Bianconeri attempted to sign him in the summer, but the transfer didn’t happen, adding that it could still happen, hopefully in the next transfer window.

“Manuel had Pirlo’s poster in his room, and it will be exciting to face him this evening,” Castelnuovo said as quoted by Football Italia.

“Juventus were interested in signing him in the summer, but the clubs did not reach an agreement. It can happen,” Castelnuovo confirmed.

“Manuel is doing well with Sassuolo, he hasn’t changed his attitude and it wasn’t something to take for granted. I am happy he has made his Italy debut and everything is still possible with Juventus, maybe we’ll be luckier in the summer.

“We have a great relationship with Sassuolo, the club is really ambitious. We’ll see what happens. If a nice offer comes, it would be good for everyone to find an agreement. We’ll be always grateful to Sassuolo.”

This evening’s game gives Locatelli the chance to show Juve why they should sign him when they get another chance to do that.