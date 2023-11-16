Manuel Locatelli is missing action for Italy in this international break because of his injury.

The Juventus midfielder is a key player for club and country and will use the next two weeks to rest as much as he can, but should he be fit to face Inter Milan?

This is the question every Juventus fan has on their minds now, and the Black and Whites will be eager for him to be fit for the game.

His agent, Stefano Castelnovo, was asked if the Azzurri star will be ready for the Derby d’Italia and he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He still feels pain, we’ll see in the next few days. Will he make it for Inter? It’s difficult to say, it depends on what level the pain is between now and the match.

Adding: “From what Manuel told me at the beginning of the season, His impressions were that the group was united and when the group is united important things can be done.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter is the toughest we have faced this term, making it super important for all our top players to be available.

But in the absence of Locatelli, we expect other midfielders in the squad to do well when they step up in his place.