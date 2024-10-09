Teun Koopmeiners has suffered a broken rib, an injury similar to one that Manuel Locatelli struggled with previously. This latest setback is a significant blow to Juventus, which has already been dealing with a string of injuries in recent weeks.

Koopmeiners withdrew from the Netherlands national team after being substituted in Juventus’ last match. The last thing the Bianconeri want is to have an important player sidelined, but they can gauge how long Koopmeiners might be out by looking at Locatelli’s experience with the same injury.

According to Il Bianconero, Locatelli was sidelined for approximately a month after breaking his rib. However, the report also notes that recovery times can vary depending on the individual player. This means there is a possibility that Koopmeiners could recover faster than Locatelli did, or conversely, he could be out for a much longer period.

Juve FC Says

Losing Koopmeiners for a month will be a big blow to us because he is beginning to get used to his new teammates and how we play already.

Some of those gains could be lost if he spends an extended time on the sidelines.