Lodi’s return to form means Juventus could pay more for his signature

Renan Lodi has been in fine form recently, and that should ideally persuade Atletico Madrid to want to keep him.

The Brazilian had suffered a slump inform, and that saw the Spanish club place him on the transfer market.

Juventus has been monitoring him as they consider the future after Alex Sandro.

Sandro has not been at his best in this campaign, and that has become a concern for Juve.

The club has been easing Luca Pellegrini into life as its first-choice left-back.

They will sell Sandro for the right price in the summer and replace him with Lodi. However, the Atletico man will not be cheap.

Todofichajes claims the defender’s return to form means Juve will have more competition for his signature.

It will not make Atleti keep him, but they are now confident of making a top fee from his sale.

Juve FC Says

Lodi has been one of the finest left-backs in La Liga and he is still just 23.

He has a lot of development to do and has more experience than Pellegrini.

If he moves to Turin, he could be our first choice and remain in top form for the next few seasons.

However, it would be interesting to see if the club will splash the cash to sign him.