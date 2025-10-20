Juventus boss Igor Tudor is expected to ring the changes up front ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Real Madrid, with Francisco Conceicao potentially making way for Loic Openda.

The Old Lady fired blanks in Sunday’s Serie A contest against Como, as Cesc Fabregas’ men prevailed by two unanswered goals thanks to the sensational Nico Paz.

Therefore, the Croatian manager will be looking to make some tweaks in attack to avoid another abysmal result that could seal his fate.

Loic Openda to start against Real Madrid?

In Como, Tudor unleashed a 4-3-3 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, who only managed to score a disallowed goal in the first half.

The Canadian hasn’t found the back of the net since his Juventus debut when he broke the deadlock in the 2-0 win over Parma.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old tactician has given him the nod in the club’s last three outings across all competitions, leaving Dusan Vlahovic on the bench.

While it remains to be seen which centre-forward will lead the line at the Santiago Bernabeu, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) envisions a change on the wings.

The pink newspaper believes that Openda could be tailor-made for this particular contest, as Real Madrid are expected to leave acres of space at the back when going forward, while the Belgian is renowned for his blistering pace on counterattacks.

Francisco Conceicao could be relegated to the bench

The former RB Leipzig star hasn’t scored for club and country in six months, but Tudor isn’t exactly spoilt for choice in attack, especially with Edon Zhegrova still struggling with a groin issue.

While Kenan Yildiz remains untouchable, Conceicao could be the one to make way for Openda. After all, the Portuguese winger produced what was arguably his worst performance in a Juventus shirt on Sunday.

Hence, the former Porto star could start on the bench this Wednesday, with Openda getting the nod on the right wing.