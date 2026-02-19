Juventus will reportedly part ways with Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova after a disappointing first season in Turin.

The Bianconeri had a largely disappointing summer transfer window. Only four new players arrived at Continassa, and none of them has managed to produce the desired impact.

Curiously, Joao Mario has already left the club, albeit on a dry loan to Bologna at the end of the winter transfer window. Moreover, the remaining three could soon follow the Portuguese right-back to the exit door.

Lois Openda has been struggling for form & goals

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have already decided to part ways with Openda and Zhegrova at the end of the season.

Both players signed for the club on last summer’s deadline day. The Belgian was a last-gasp alternative for Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri spent months trying to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the French striker, but talks collapsed in the final days of the transfer market, so they swiftly turned to Openda, signing him on loan with an obligation to buy from RB Leipzig for €45 million.

The 26-year-old has only scored two goals since the start of the season. This midweek, he was the only striker in the squad that travelled to Istanbul to play Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round, and yet, Luciano Spalletti kept him on the bench, opting to play without a centre-forward.

Zhegrova can’t earn a starting role at Juventus

As for Zhegrova, he is considered a gem with elusive technical skills, but Juventus signed him while he was still recovering from a serious injury. The Kosovar has yet to return to his pre-injury levels.

The former Lille winger is only being used as a second-half substitute, even when Francisco Conceicao has been unavailable.

While the writing is on the wall for Openda and Zhegrova, the Turin-based newspaper believes that Juventus are also willing to listen to offers for Jonathan David, Teun Koopmeiners, and Andrea Cambiaso, who could be sold for the right price.