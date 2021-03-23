‘Lonely’ Ronaldo will decide his own future at Juventus

Apparently, the emotional rollercoaster involving Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to drag on until the summer.

The Portuguese superstar is currently leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 23 strikes, but not everyone is satisfied from his performances.

CR7 has been criticized for failing to deliver in some of the more crucial matches of the campaign – especially the two legs against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

On other hand, an argument can be made that the former Real Madrid man has found little support from some of his teammates who have been below par throughout the season.

Whatever is the case, Ronaldo’s potential transfer remains one of the most talked about sagas these days.

Whilst Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has recently reassured the fans by claiming that the 36-year-old will remain in Turin, the decision might actually lie somewhere else.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), the superstar will be the one who will have the final word concerning his future at the club.

The report describes Ronaldo as being increasingly lonely and silent within the team.

However, the main issue remains in the player’s enormous wages.

If the Portuguese indeed decides to to leave the Old Lady by the end of the campaign, will he be able to find another club that can match his 31 million euros net wages per season which he currently earn in Turin?

It must be said that from now until the summer, it will all be mere speculations.