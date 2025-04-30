Arkadiusz Milik has not featured for Juventus at all this season, having spent the entire campaign on the sidelines due to a long-term injury. The Polish international sustained the injury while on duty with his national team during the summer, and since then, he has not only missed every competitive match but has also been unable to participate in full training sessions with the rest of the squad for most of the term.

Juventus had initially been optimistic about Milik’s return, expecting him to contribute during the season. However, repeated setbacks in his rehabilitation process have ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. Despite his complete absence from the pitch, the club is reportedly considering extending his contract in a move that may appear counterintuitive on the surface.

As cited by Calciomercato, the rationale behind the decision is financially strategic rather than performance-based. Milik currently earns €3.5 million per season, and Juventus are said to be planning to spread his salary across a longer period, effectively extending his contract from 2026 to 2027. Under the proposed terms, his new annual wage would be reduced to approximately €1.8 million, allowing the club to manage its wage bill more efficiently within the framework of financial regulations.

Milik celebrates scoring for Juventus against Bologna

This revised contract would also make it easier for Juventus to facilitate a loan move for Milik during the upcoming transfer window. The intention appears to be to allow the striker to regain fitness and form elsewhere, potentially setting the stage for a permanent move away from the club, depending on his performances next season.

Milik’s prolonged fitness issues have undoubtedly come as an unexpected and frustrating development for both the player and the club. Nevertheless, Juventus seem determined to find a solution that balances financial prudence with the possibility of recuperating value from a player who, when fit, has previously shown he can be a reliable contributor. The hope remains that a loan spell will allow Milik to return to form, which could ultimately benefit all parties involved.