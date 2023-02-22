Long-term Juventus target could return to Italy in the summer

Mauro Icardi’s future is far from settled and the ex-Inter Milan man is a player Juve has always liked.

Icardi is spending this season on loan at Galatasaray from PSG and is certainly not returning to the French club.

His move to Turkey is a dry loan. He is not expected to remain at his temporary side and is also not in the plans of PSG.

A report on Calciomercato reveals his wife, Wanda Nara, has confirmed he has no future in Paris and could return to Serie A, where he has enjoyed the most success in his career.

This gives Juventus a chance to add him to their squad and Icardi conquered Serie A during his spell at Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Icardi remains one of the finest attackers we can add to our squad and can guarantee a return on investment on the field.

However, the Argentinian has an unstable and troubled off-field life, making him attract negative press.

This mostly does not stop him from scoring goals, but having a player like him in our squad is not so advisable.

The club will decide together with Max Allegri if he is worth the trouble before any move can materialise, but we already have Dusan Vlahovic and probably will not consider a new striker in the summer.