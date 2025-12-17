Karim Adeyemi has long been on Juventus’ radar, with the Bianconeri closely monitoring his development in the Bundesliga over several seasons. The club remains keen on adding him to their squad as they continue working to ensure the team is well-balanced and competitive across all areas. Adeyemi fits a profile Juventus values highly, combining pace, versatility and consistent attacking output.

Juventus Interest and Adeyemi’s Situation

Juventus has been methodical in its approach to squad building, and Adeyemi is viewed as a player capable of enhancing its attacking options. The German forward has enjoyed impressive form over recent campaigns, establishing himself as an important contributor for his current club. His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, and he was close to securing a move away during the January transfer window.

A potential transfer to Napoli had been discussed at that time, but the move ultimately collapsed after Adeyemi chose to remain at Borussia Dortmund. His decision was based on a desire to continue his development where he was, believing it was the right environment for that stage of his career. That choice kept Juventus interested, knowing there could still be an opportunity to pursue him in the future.

Karim Adeyemi (Getty Images)

Player Ready for New Challenge

That opportunity now appears to be taking shape. According to Tuttojuve, Adeyemi has informed his current employers that he is ready to leave and explore a new challenge elsewhere. While his club still considers him a key figure, there is recognition that he has served them well over the past few seasons. As a result, they are open to allowing him to depart when the right moment arrives.

For Juventus, this development is encouraging, as it aligns with their long-standing interest in the player. However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Adeyemi’s quality and potential mean that several top clubs across Europe are also tracking his situation closely. Juventus must therefore be prepared for strong competition if they are to complete a deal.

While the path ahead may be challenging, Adeyemi’s willingness to move represents a significant shift. If Juventus can position themselves effectively and present a compelling sporting project, they could still emerge as serious contenders in the race to bring the German attacker to Turin.