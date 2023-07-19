Juventus’ long-term target Isco Alarcon insists he is now prepared to get back to football after taking some time out of the game.

The midfielder signed for Sevilla last season after an underwhelming end to his spell at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard was on the radar of Juve before making that move and reports linked him with a move to the Allianz Stadium after he ended his spell at the Spanish club early.

However, he took some time out of the game and reveals he is now back and ready for a new challenge.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t want to retire. I’ve been playing football since I was three years old and I’ve never I’ll be back soon: I’ve had offers from Italy, Turkey, Arabia, Spain, but I wasn’t mentally prepared.

“My priority is to go abroad. I played in Valencia, Malaga, Sevilla and Madrid. I would like to have the experience of playing in another league, learning another language, growing personally. I don’t close the doors to anything.”

Juve FC Says

During his time at Real Madrid, Isco was one of the best midfielders in the world, but he probably has been away from the game for too long to play for us.

The midfielder must move to another club and prove his worth before we consider adding him to our group in the future.