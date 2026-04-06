Barcelona are genuinely interested in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, according to the latest reports in the Italian media.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been enjoying his best campaign in Turin, but he’s still considered the club’s best natural wing-back/full-back, as the likes of Filip Kostic, Juan Cabal and Joao Mario have failed to inspire.

Nevertheless, the Italian international’s future at the Allianz Stadium remains far from certain, especially amidst ongoing links with some of Europe’s elite.

Barcelona keeping close tabs on Andrea Cambiaso

In January 2025, Cambiaso was a target for Manchester City, but the two clubs weren’t able to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

The Cityzens eventually moved towards other profiles last summer, but the Juventus man has seemingly attracted interest from Barcelona, as reported by Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari last month.

The transfer market expert has now doubled down on the news, ‘confirming’ the Catalans’ interest in the Genoa youth product with a post on his X account.

“Barcelona’s strong interest in Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso is confirmed,” posted Longari.

“There has never been any contact between Barça and Juve, exactly as in the case of Inter for Bastoni, who, contrary to the rumours, DOES NOT yet have an agreement for the personal terms,” added the journalist in a reply to a comment.

Non c’è mai stato nessun contatto tra il Barça e la juve. Esattamente come nel caso dell’Inter per Bastoni, che al contrario delle voci, NON ha ancora accordo per i personal terms. — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) April 5, 2026

Cambiaso lost his starting role with Italy

Juventus originally bought Cambiaso from Genoa in the summer of 2022, but they deemed him unready for the first team, so he was sent out on loan to Bologna, where he managed to impress under Thiago Motta.

The left-back returned to Turin in 2023, and swiftly became a regular starter under Max Allegri. He also became a staple with the Italian national team.

Gennaro Gattuso called him up for the World Cup playoffs. However, he was omitted from the matchday squad in the semi-final against Northern Ireland, and was then an unused substitute in the Azzurri defeat against Bosnia in the final.