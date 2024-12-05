The lengthy injury ordeal of Arkadiusz Milik could be finally drawing to an end, as the Juventus striker has reportedly made his return to the training ground.

The Polish striker has been out of action since June when he sustained a knee injury that ruled him out of Euro 2024. The bomber had been initially expected to return in October, but the pain persisted, forcing him to go under the knife.

Therefore, Thiago Motta has been left with a depleted attacking department. Dusan Vlahovic had to work overtime, starting in every single contest since the start of the season, before he himself succumbed to a muscle injury while on international duty.

This left the Juventus manager without a proper striker in the squad, so was forced to try Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah as centre-forwards, and these obligatory choices yielded little to no success.

But luckily for Juventus, the crisis upfront is beginning to ease, as Vlahovic has already made his return to group training and could even start against Bologna this Saturday.

On the other hand, Milik’s condition still requires some time on the sidelines, but at least the Poland international is making significant steps on his path towards recovery.

According to La Stampa via IlBianconero, the 30-year-old has already resumed his athletic training on the pitch.

These personalized exercises are essential for the player to regain fitness and avoid any relapses. Milik will be expected to rejoin his teammates in group training in the middle of the month, while his much-anticipated return to action should ensue in January.

If it all goes according to plan, Juventus won’t have to sign a new attacker in the winter transfer session, so they’d be able to focus their efforts towards landing a new defender to replace Gleison Bremer who could remain out until the end of the season.