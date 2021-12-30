Longtime Juventus transfer target reappears on club’s radar – But Allegri is not convinced

During the summer 2020, Arkadiusz Milik was one of the names linked with a move towards Juventus.

The Polish striker was seeking an exit from Napoli, but club president Aurelio De Laurentiis preferred to freeze him out of the squad rather than sanctioning a transfer towards a rival.

The 27-year-old ended up making a January switch to Olympique Marseille, but a future in Turin remains on the table.

According to Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have identified Milik as a plan C to reinforce the attack in January.

However, the source claims that Max Allegri isn’t excited about the proposed transfer, as he would prefer other targets to bolster his frontline.

Milik hasn’t been a regular for OM in Ligue 1, and he only scored one league goal this season from 10 appearances (mostly from the bench).

Nevertheless, he found the back of the net on four occasions in his five Europa League appearance this term.

Juve FC say

Milik was initially linked to Juventus at a time when Maurizio Sarri was in charge, as the two men had previously worked together at Napoli.

For his part, Andrea Pirlo appeared to be interested in signing the center forward last season, but it seems that Allegri doesn’t rate him too highly.

If that is indeed the case, then the management must cut their pursuit short rather than putting effort into signing a player who is unwanted by the manager.