Inter are determined to add Atalanta star Ademola Lookman to their ranks this summer, which could indirectly affect Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing ending to their previous campaign which culminated in a shocking beatdown at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The San Siro outfit has already signed Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma, but they’re still seeking a more prominent attacking reinforcement.

In recent weeks, Inter have been pushing to land Lookman who is seemingly on his way out of Atalanta after three largely impressive campaigns.

Inter working on signing Ademola Lookman

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Giuseppe Marotta and Co. are hoping to put the deal over the line, which could see Atalanta turn to a Juventus player as a replacement.

The source reveals that the Bergamo-based club has been monitoring Nicolas Gonzalez who is available on the market.

The Argentine signed for the Bianconeri last summer, with his recent purchase from Fiorentina costing the club €38 million between his transfer fee and various bonuses.

Aside from a few flashes of brilliance, the Argentinian fell short of the mark in his first season at the Allianz Stadium. Hence, the management is willing to let him leave, and is even willing to offload him on loan with an obligation to buy for a figure below €30 million.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nico Gonzalez linked to Atalanta… and Inter

Interestingly, the report also mentions an alternative scenario that would see Inter turn to Gonzalez in case they miss out on Lookman.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri share one of the most heated rivalries in Italy and Europe, so they seldom conduct business together. So it remains to be seen if they would be willing to make an exception for the 27-year-old winger.