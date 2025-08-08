Inter Milan are reportedly keen on signing Ademola Lookman, with the Nigerian forward said to be pushing for a move away from Atalanta. The attacker is reported to have taken the drastic step of going on strike to force through a transfer, underlining his determination to leave La Dea this summer.

Inter have already seen a bid for Lookman rejected, and although the club remains interested, they are aware of the challenges involved in negotiating with Atalanta. Given the complexities of the deal and the firm stance of Lookman’s current club, the Nerazzurri may be forced to explore alternative options.

Inter Consider Alternatives Amid Lookman Uncertainty

The Milan-based side is working within a set budget and is not prepared to wait indefinitely for Atalanta to change their position. As a result, they have begun to assess other attacking options that could be more attainable in the current window.

According to Tuttojuve, one player now being considered is Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez. Inter views him as a potential alternative should a deal for Lookman fail to materialise in the coming weeks. The Bianconeri are reportedly open to allowing Gonzalez to depart and expect serious offers for the Argentine to arrive before the window closes.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

Juventus Open to Sale

Gonzalez has struggled to make a significant impact at Juventus, and the club are believed to be willing to offload him if a suitable offer is received. While a move to a direct rival such as Inter Milan is far from ideal, financial considerations may ultimately dictate the decision.

Should Inter be the only club prepared to submit a substantial bid for his services, Juventus could be persuaded to finalise a deal. For both player and club, a transfer could represent a fresh start and an opportunity to restructure the squad ahead of the new season.