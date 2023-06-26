Lorenzo Casini hints that Serie A matches could be played abroad

Lorenzo Casini, the President of Serie A, has suggested that in the future, league matches in Italian football could be played internationally, following the example set by other sports.

This trend can already be observed in the NFL and some other American sports, which hold matches outside of the United States. Similarly, European football clubs often travel worldwide to engage in pre-season games as part of their preparations for the league season.

The concept of playing league games in foreign locations has been a topic of discussion among football clubs and governing bodies for quite some time. Although the logistical challenges of implementing such a system, given the home and away nature of league matches, are significant, the possibility remains open for exploration in the future. As evidence of this potential, the Italian Super Cup has already been held outside Italy.

While it presents various complexities, the notion of international league matches could offer exciting opportunities for the sport’s global expansion and provide unique experiences for fans around the world.

Casini said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Serie A abroad? The idea is being considered, but it will take time.

“It’s a hypothesis that many leagues are considering, not just Serie A. It will take some time to reach a conclusion, and we will definitely need to engage with UEFA and FIFA.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A has fans outside Italy who currently have to travel to the country to see their superstars live.

If the organisers and clubs agree to play games outside the country, it could improve their revenue and win the competition even more fans.