Whenever a Fiorentina idol makes the transfer to Juventus, he can always expect a hostile reception when he returns to the Artemio Franchi.

But in Federico Chiesa’s case, his younger brother Lorenzo also suffered abuse from supporters, despite him being a born and bred Fiorentina fan.

Federico made the switch to Turin in 2020, while his sibling was still developing through the Tuscan club’s ranks.

Lorenzo Chiesa is now 19 years of age and has just joined Sampdoria’s Primavera squad, ending his collaboration with his boyhood club.

The teenager revealed that he received insults on social media following his brother’s transfer to Juventus.

“Fiorentina fans insulted me on social media when Fede moved to Juve,” said the youngster via ilBianconero.

“It wasn’t easy for me as a Viola fan. But it’s something that I managed to overcome.”

Lorenzo also explains the differences and similarities between himself, his brother and his father, Enrico Chiesa.

He also reveals that he suffered an ACL injury just a few months following Federico’s similar injury in January 2022.

“In June 2022, I broke the cruciate in my right knee, a few months after Federico. His experience, as well as our father’s, helped me through the injury.

“Federico is physically stronger, whereas I’m more like my father, quicker in the short distances.

“I can play as a second striker or a winger. Now the coach is playing me as a midfielder. The difference with both of them is that I’m left-footed.”