Lorenzo De Santis insists Juventus is in a good position to compete and win the Italian league this season.

The Bianconeri will not play in Europe after being banned by UEFA and can rest well during the week before their weekend games.

Max Allegri’s men had a good pre-season and are expected to do well in domestic competitions.

However, not everyone believes they will deliver despite their lack of European football and De Sanctis is not one of them.

He insists they have everything they need to end this term as the champions of Italy.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus, who won’t have a midweek match in the cups and who will probably still do something during these transfer hours, and with the three big teams are the teams that have greater chances of winning the top positions.”

Juve FC Says

The absence of European football has automatically made us one of the favourites to win the league and the Italian Cup.

However, we have to stay focused and work hard in every game we play to achieve success.

The boys know we cannot go three seasons without a trophy, which should be a motivating factor.