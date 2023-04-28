Lorenzo De Santis gives update on two Juventus targets

Transfer insider Lorenzo De Santis has delivered an update on Juventus’ interest in Valentin Barco and Davide Frattesi, two players they could sign.

Juve has several players on their shortlist now and will continue to add more to it before the season ends.

Barco plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina and is one of the finest young talents in their group, while Frattesi has become a leading player at Sassuolo.

The Black and Greens are a selling club and have a good relationship with Juve, which should make it easier for the Bianconeri to sign Frattesi.

On Barco De Santis said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Barco is very young, but despite this, he has been able to be ready when Boca needed him and despite having been employed very little so far in the first team he has already served an assist both in the league and in Libertadores. Boca asks for $ 10 million and considering that it has just over a year of contract could be a great deal.”

He adds on Frattesi: “On Frattesi, the ratings are different also because many teams like it and this year it is repeating what good has been done in the past season. So for him, I believe that in the end, it will be a head-to-head between Rome and Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

Barco and Frattesi are fine players who will improve our squad if we add them to it.

The former needs more time to develop and we probably should allow him to spend some months on loan at Boca Juniors.

But Frattesi can make an impact on our team immediately and we expect him to improve further on our books.