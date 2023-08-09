Lorenzo Dellavalle has recently bid farewell to Juventus, embarking on the next phase of his career at LAFC, where he will have the opportunity to reunite with Giorgio Chiellini within the MLS club’s ranks.

At the age of 19, Dellavalle secured this move based on his impressive performance as part of the Italy U19 team during the recent European Championship, showcasing his talent on the international stage. His next chapter involves furthering his footballing education in the United States.

Juventus boasts a crop of exceptionally talented young players within their system, and the club is dedicated to fostering their growth. Upon integration into the youth teams, these teenagers receive top-tier instruction and football training, contributing to the development of a well-rounded life both on and off the pitch.

Dellavalle’s time at the Allianz Stadium undoubtedly exposed him to these advantageous circumstances, which have played a role in his progress and development.

Speaking about his time in Turin and how it helped to mould him, the defender said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Juventus is like a family to me, it’s simply home. I remember when they used to check my report card, or how thrifty they were in their education.

“The club’s attention to our discipline on and off the pitch. For me, I arrived Ever since soccer, Juventus has been a training ground for life.

“They trained me humanly and professionally. And then I worked with excellent coaches.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Dellavalle praise the club; it would encourage them to do even more and develop the club’s youth teams.