Lorenzo Dellavalle, the new LAFC defender, has conveyed a heartfelt message to his former club, Juventus, where he spent an impressive ten years before departing recently. During his time at Juventus, he was a key figure in the club’s youth teams and had high hopes of making it to the senior squad.

However, Juventus has been prioritising the addition of more experienced and established players to strengthen their squad, leaving limited opportunities for young talents like Dellavalle to break through to the senior team.

Now, Dellavalle is set to join LAFC, where he will have the chance to play alongside the legendary Giorgio Chiellini. The young defender is eager to make an impact in Major League Soccer (MLS) and contribute to his new team’s success.

Following the completion of his transfer, Dellavalle expressed his gratitude to Juventus and shared his fond memories of the time he spent in Turin. Despite leaving the club, he cherishes the experiences and development he gained during his tenure with the Bianconeri.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his career with LAFC, Dellavalle will undoubtedly carry the lessons and skills learned at Juventus with him, aiming to make a significant mark in his football journey in the MLS.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For 10 years, I had the honour and privilege of wearing this special shirt, I have given my all to defend and honour these colours every day.I am and will be forever grateful to this club and to all the people who have worked with me and for me, for making me grow as a player and as a man, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. UNTIL THE END”.

Juve FC Says

At Juve, Dellavalle will struggle to play and he has made the right decision to leave the club on loan for now.

The defender is one of the best prospects at the Allianz Stadium and will certainly learn more from Chiellini at the club.