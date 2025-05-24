Juventus are already planning for life after Dusan Vlahovic, as the striker edges closer to a summer departure from the club. Despite efforts to renew his contract, the Serbian forward has not agreed to the terms offered, casting doubt over his future in Turin. The Bianconeri have reportedly made considerable attempts to retain the player, but the lack of a breakthrough suggests his time at the Allianz Stadium could be drawing to a close.

Juventus Consider Lucca as Vlahovic Successor

One of the forwards being monitored as a potential replacement is Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian striker has impressed during his spell at Udinese, finding the net 11 times in Serie A this season. His performances have attracted interest from several top sides, and Juventus are among those keen to bring him in as they look to refresh their attack.

Lucca has shown clear signs of development and consistency, and his physical presence and eye for goal make him a notable prospect. However, whether he is ready to lead the line for a club with Juventus’s expectations remains a topic for debate.

The striker addressed the speculation regarding a possible move to a bigger club, including Juventus, during a recent interview on The Italian Football Podcast on YouTube, Lucca said:

“I think that every boy who starts playing football wants to play for the national team and for a top team. But right now I only think about Udinese, I am under contract with them. They believed in me from the beginning, when no other club wanted me. I am happy to have this relationship with this club, which is truly extraordinary”.

Lorenzo Lucca in action for Udinese (Getty Images)

Is Lucca Ready for the Step Up?

While Lucca’s attitude and loyalty to his current club are commendable, questions remain over whether he can immediately fill the void that would be left by Vlahovic. Juventus will need to carefully assess their options as they seek a striker capable of performing at the highest level.

Although Lucca is a promising talent, it could be argued that he lacks the experience and pedigree required to lead the line for Juventus. If the club wishes to compete for the top honours next season, a more proven option may be necessary.