Udinese striker and former Juventus target Lorenzo Lucca has named Gleison Bremer as the toughest opponent he has faced.

Bremer has been sidelined for much of this season due to injury, but when fit, there is hardly another defender in the Italian top flight who can match his quality. Juventus has felt the absence of the Brazilian for several months since he suffered a long-term injury that has kept him out of action.

Juventus’ defence has undoubtedly been impacted by Bremer’s absence. As one of the standout defenders in Serie A, his return to the squad is eagerly anticipated by the club. Despite the setbacks, Juventus must now navigate the remainder of the season without him, relying on the rest of their defensive lineup. It’s a situation many hoped to avoid, but one that Juventus must handle carefully as the season progresses.

Bremer could remain out until the start of next season, and for most attackers, this is welcome news. He is the one defender they least want to face. When up against Italy’s top strikers, Bremer often comes out on top. His ability to shut down attackers is unmatched, and his absence from the Serie A pitch is certainly noticeable. One of the forward players who has struggled to get the better of Bremer in the past is Lucca.

The Udinese star recently named Bremer as his toughest opponent so far, sharing his thoughts with Il Bianconero: “The player I’ve faced who has definitely given me the most trouble is Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian is physically built, but he’s also a very quick defender, good at anticipating and strong in one-on-one situations. Bremer is truly a great player.”

Bremer’s qualities are undeniable. His physicality combined with his agility and tactical awareness make him one of the most formidable defenders in the game. He has been an essential part of Juventus’ backline and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. His presence on the pitch has often been a game-changer for Juventus, and they will be hoping for his swift return to reinforce their defence.

With the Brazilian’s absence still keenly felt, Juventus will be eager to have him back in their defensive ranks as soon as possible. His leadership and defensive solidity are qualities the team desperately needs for the remainder of the season.