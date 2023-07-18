Lorenzo Minotti, a former player of Parma, has advised Leonardo Bonucci to be realistic about his current situation at Juventus. After a season marred by injuries in 2022/2023, Juventus has informed the defender that he is no longer in their plans and must leave the club during this transfer window.

While some fans may view the decision as harsh and wish for Bonucci to remain with the club, ultimately, it is Juventus that has the final say in his future.

Despite Bonucci’s desire to stay at Juventus in hopes of earning a place in the Italy national team squad for Euro 2024, Minotti believes that even if he stays, he is unlikely to be selected by the national team managers due to a lack of playing time at the club.

Minotti’s advice serves as a reminder for Bonucci to consider his options carefully and understand that regular game time is crucial if he wishes to have a chance of being called up to represent his country in the upcoming European Championship. Making a decision that aligns with his career goals and ambitions will be essential for Bonucci during this pivotal time in his footballing journey.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Sometimes it’s difficult for a player to accept reality, even though there were signs in that direction, and towards the end of last season, despite being available, he was kept on the bench.

“His goal is to compete in the upcoming European Championship, so he needs to set aside his pride and look ahead. Even if he had stayed at Juventus, he wouldn’t have been called up due to limited playing time.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one player who has delivered terrific performances on our books, but the veteran has come to the end of the road and must accept that the time has come for him to leave.