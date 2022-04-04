“Losing like this is ridiculous,” Journalist reacts to Juventus defeat at the hands of Inter Milan

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, claims Juventus has been unfortunate with VAR again in this campaign, but they need to take their chances also to win matches.

He made this statement after the Bianconeri were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in Serie A yesterday.

It was a hard-fought game and it could have gone either way if Juve had been a little lucky.

However, they conceded a penalty which was converted, but their shout for a spot-kick against the Nerazzurri was turned down even after it was reviewed by VAR.

These decisions affect the outcome of matches and sometimes Juve had been at the wrong end of some controversial VAR judgments, just like yesterday.

Pavan doesn’t think it makes any sense to lose matches in that manner. After the game, he said via Tuttojuve: “Losing like this is ridiculous, again this year Juve has problems with the Var, too many episodes evaluated one-way, however, if you don’t score with all those opportunities, you have to ask yourself at least a few questions”.

Juve FC Says

VAR will always be a controversial part of football and we need to start winning games regardless of what the technology does.

In a close game like that, a single decision could be the difference between winning and losing, but when you score more goals, you give yourself some breathing space and we can avoid any VAR drama.